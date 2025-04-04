One Messy WrestleMania Match Was A First In WWE History

Across the 40-year history of WWE WrestleMania, women have performed in the show's main event just twice — once in 2019 and again at the first two-night WrestleMania in 2021. Reaching that first milestone at WWE WrestleMania 35 took decades of work from dozens of women in multiple fields, with former UFC star Ronda Rousey and WWE mainstays Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair becoming the first to make it happen. However, the road getting there was bumpy, and the match itself didn't go exactly according to plan.

Though it's unclear if a Triple Threat main event at WrestleMania was the plan at the time, the build to the match began the previous year, with Lynch turning on Flair at WWE SummerSlam 2018. The two feuded for several months, with Lynch dominating Flair before preparing to defend the title against Rousey at WWE Survivor Series. That match didn't end up happening, as Lynch suffered a concussion and a broken nose during the build-up to Survivor Series.

It may have forced WWE to change its plans, but Lynch's injury wound up working in her favor. Footage of the wrestler invading "WWE Raw" and calling out her future opponent while dealing with a severe bloody nose helped elevate Lynch to the next level of pro wrestling stardom. Flair went on to replace Lynch in the Survivor Series match, and the bout ended with a disqualification due to Flair's use of weapons. When Lynch returned to action the following month, Rousey interfered in a three-way title match, causing Lynch to drop the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to Asuka and further escalating the feud.