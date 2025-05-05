Freddie Prinze Jr. Says This WWE Star Is A Cross Between Randy Orton & Bray Wyatt

WWE has presented its fair share of demonic personas, but arguably two of the most sadistic characters to ever step inside a professional wrestling ring are none other than Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. Today, many fans and critics often compare current stars to both legends, with Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa usually being likened to Orton, and Aleister Black being evaluated alongside Wyatt. However, according to former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., there's one specific main roster star that resembles the twisted qualities of both Orton and Wyatt.

"If Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt were smooshed together, then all of a sudden you would get a Karrion Kross cause he wants to do darker, more theatrical type promos like with the black and white and his ability to communicate in the ring. He likes it to be a little more old school right? Like not in a campy way, like in a dark, horror movie kind of way, the same way Bray did. And then his body and the way he works is much more like Randy." He said on "Wrestling with Freddie."

Prinze Jr. also added that he doesn't believe Orton will defeat John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash this upcoming Saturday, but would love to see the belt change hands and for "The Viper" to win his 15th World Title.

