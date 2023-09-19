11 Scary Moments That Made Bray Wyatt WWE's Nightmare King

The horror genre is tantalizing. Even if you're not a fan of scary things, sometimes something so terrifying catches your eye that you simply cannot look away. There's an itch you can't scratch in the quest to learn more about the supernatural, despite the desperate need to hide your eyes behind your fingers or change the channel. That's similar to one of the best parts of professional wrestling: the suspension of disbelief in these storylines excites you and makes you need to know more. When it comes to horror meshing with wrestling, though, few gimmicks have truly captivated fans like the Bray Wyatt character.

The late Windham Rotunda, better known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt and "The Fiend," was the master of nightmares. We'll refer to the horror genius as Wyatt from here on out but know the man behind the character was invested in telling stories and weaving these tales that often left WWE fans on the edge of their seat, wondering if that's what they really just saw and what was coming in a Wyatt storyline.

Bray Wyatt debuted in WWE in 2010 and predominantly worked there until Windham's untimely passing at the age of 36 in 2023. As we approach the Halloween season, we ask the Fireflies to light up their phones in tribute as we look back at some of the most terrifying moments Rotunda provided us with.