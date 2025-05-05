Bully Ray On Recent WWE Title Change: 'Yeah, Okay, That's Cool'

After not being utilized at WWE WrestleMania 41, Chelsea Green finished her reign as the first-ever Women's United States Champion in late April, with Zelina Vega pinning the former champ on "WWE SmackDown." Bully Ray offered his reaction to the title change on "Busted Open," and he wasn't too enthusiastic about the development.

"Zelina Vega has been cooled off for so long, and her real story [was] never taken advantage of," Bully said. "When I [saw] her beat Chelsea, I was like, 'Yeah. Okay. That's cool.'"

Bully's co-host Dave LaGreca then pointed out that the crowd reacted strongly to Vega's victory, but Bully believes that the audience was reacting to the moment rather than the wrestler. Discussing her win on the same show last week, Vega herself was shocked by the response from the crowd. The company is at least attempting to follow up on her victory, with Vega picking up a win over Piper Niven on the latest edition of "SmackDown."

Vega has been with WWE since 2017, initially serving as a manager for Andrade before taking on an in-ring role the following year. Apart from a run with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Carmella, the Women's United States Championship is her first title with the company.

As for Bully, the WWE Hall of Famer's comment came during a larger discussion about the promotion's current creative direction, including the possible effects of upcoming reality series "WWE Unreal." LaGreca worries that moments such as Vega's win could be dictated because of storylines on the reality show, while Bully believes the show will be ultimately harmless.

