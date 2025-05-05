EJ Nduka Calls Out Tony Khan For Press Conference Comments Following AEW Release

Wrestler EJ Nduka is a free agent, with his AEW contract having recently expired. Over the weekend, Nduka took to social media platform X and shared some thoughts about former boss Tony Khan. Posting clips of Khan responding to a question about Nduka during a media call as well as his own in-ring highlights, Nduka seemingly threw some shade in Khan's direction.

"The vision wasn't a conference call," Nduka wrote. "It was a revelation. They weren't meant to see it... Only to witness it unfold."

A former football player and bodybuilder, Nduka previously worked for WWE and MLW in addition to AEW. During his time with WWE, Nduka was a Performance Center recruit who wasn't utilized on TV, and he was eventually given his release in 2021.

Following a run with MLW, he signed with AEW in 2023, with Nduka reportedly receiving interest from wrestling promotions in Japan as well. It seems as though he signed a two-year contract with AEW at that point, and after wrestling a series of dark matches in 2023, Nduka was placed on the Ring of Honor brand in July 2024. He wrestled just eight matches in ROH before his contract expired.

Nduka is now able to explore other opportunities within pro wrestling, and he seems eager to do so. Since the news broke regarding his free agent status, the wrestler has been hyping up a reworked version of his character on social media. That includes teasing he'll soon appear in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion, possibly alongside a new stable. Nduka recently wrestled at GCW's 4th Rope/Heel Have Eyes show, which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, during WrestleMania weekend.