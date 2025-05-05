Tony Schiavone: Rising WWE Star Was Backstage At AEW Show Before Becoming A Wrestler

Given that they work for two separate companies, one would imagine that there's not much in common between WWE's Bron Breakker and AEW's Tony Schiavone. But the two are connected via Schiavone's long working relationship with Breakker's father, Rick Steiner, when they were both in WCW, and Schiavone hasn't hidden the fact that he was able to speak with Breakker in the past.

In an episode of "What Happened When" that was released two weeks ago, Schiavone offered up more details about his meeting with Breakker, including that it happened during a February 2020 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Atlanta, where Cody Rhodes famously moonsaulted off a cage onto Wardlow. And to hear Schiavone tell it, the Breakker that Schiavone met back then is a tad different than the Breakker currently being showcased on "WWE Raw."

"In talking to him, I gathered he had no interest in pro wrestling," Schiavone said. "He wanted to be...he wanted to go into football, he wanted to go into the NFL. Now he was a very good football player in high school, and I guess in college as well. But talking to him, he had no interest in wrestling, and look at him now, right? Things change. You get a push, get money. Well good for him, and good for Rick."

Breakker is in the middle of arguably the biggest push of his career, despite dropping the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. One night later, he aligned himself with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman by helping them lay out CM Punk and Roman Reigns, kicking off what many feel is a throwback to Heyman's famous Dangerous Alliance stable from his WCW days.



