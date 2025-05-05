WWE US Champ Jacob Fatu Reflects On WrestleMania Debut, Shouts Out Bloodline Relatives

Last month at WrestleMania 41, Jacob Fatu captured his first singles title in WWE by defeating LA Knight for the United States Championship. Although "The Samoan Werewolf" has been wrestling for 13 years, he's been very open about the challenges he faced before stepping in the ring, and in a recent interview on the "Club 50 Podcast," he reflected on his journey towards holding a top title in WWE.

"I could have never expected this ... I remember looking out a jail cell window man to looking out of an airplane man, you know just on the way. But it was very special, definitely having my son over here Johnny Fatu, [and] definitely for my parents to pull up." He said. "I remember nobody wanted my autograph bro. The only thing I was signing bro is when I used to sign my papers bro when I was getting out of jail ... it really just feel good to see my parents happy."

Fatu also outlined the importance of Roman Reigns being in the main event of WrestleMania 41, as he felt the the Anoa'i family had come full circle in Las Vegas, with Yokozuna main eventing WrestleMania 9 against Bret Hart at Caesars Palace. The 33-year-old then continued to share details of his first WrestleMania experience, explaining how his brother Solo Sikoa tried to help him prepare for his championship match against Knight.

"It was very nerve-wracking but man it's just like I said bro, just preparing for it. It's more of a mindset ... my brother Solo told me, "It's okay man just to step away from everything real quick, you feel me? Get your head in that right space." I did that and it still don't work."

