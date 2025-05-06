Former WWE Star, ECW Champion Set To Appear For AEW At Upcoming Detroit Shows

Former WWE and TNA Wrestling star Rhino is set to feature at the upcoming AEW and ROH shows, which are set to take place in his hometown of Detroit.

Rhino, who has been a part of the pro wrestling business for 30 years, will be at the AEW shows held on May 7 and May 8, which will take place at the Masonic Temple arena in Detroit, Michigan. "AEW Dynamite" will be held on May 7, while "AEW Collision" will be taped the following day. AEW has also announced that ROH will be taped on those two days as well.

"'The Man Beast' RHINO will appear LIVE in Detroit at the Masonic Temple Theatre Wednesday 5/7 and Thursday 5/8 When AEW + @RingOfHonor return to the Motor City!" said the AEW post.

Rhino will be appearing in AEW for the very first time this week, but he has featured in ROH previously, wrestling several times between 2010 and 2014, under the previous regime. The ECW Original's run with TNA Wrestling expired in December 2024, following which he has wrestled in various indie promotions, and has also appeared in the NWA.

AEW has yet to announce what role Rhino will play this week and which of the two days he will feature on.

So far, AEW has announced two matches for "Dynamite" as of this writing — a six-man tag team match that will see The Young Bucks team with Ricochet to face off against Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, and Mike Bailey, and a singles match between former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and Claudio Castagnoli, ahead of Joe's steel cage match against Jon Moxley.