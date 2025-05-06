Former WWE NXT Star Confirms She's Done Wrestling, Reveals She Was Hurt In Last Match

Former WWE NXT star Dani Palmer, who was one of the stars released by WWE recently, has revealed that she is retiring from pro wrestling following an injury in her final match.

Palmer announced on Instagram that she suffered an injury in her last WWE match, which came against Kali Armstrong on WWE's Evolve show, in February. In a post on social media, she disclosed that she tore her knee during the match and stated the exact moment the injury happened. Palmer, despite the injury, soldiered on and finished the match.

"The match I tore my knee in...my last match. I'm so glad I finished it❤️ I had A BLAST every time I stepped in that ring..I created this fun pin sequence and it's up for grabs now😉 @refjeremymarcus & @kali_wwe you guys are the best and It makes me smile so big that I was in there for the last time with you guys👊💪," she said.

She further commented on her injury and exit from WWE in a story on Instagram, where she said that she loved wrestling and is pleased with how she did during her time in WWE, as she gave it her all every time. Palmer, who had no prior experience in pro wrestling before joining WWE in 2022, debuted in October 2022, wrestling on WWE NXT Level Up and later on the main WWE NXT show. She also wrestled a few matches on Evolve before injury ended her career and run in WWE.

Aside from Palmer, the other "NXT" stars who were let go by WWE include Cora Jade, Riley Osborne, Jakara Jackson, Gigi Dolin, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang, Oro Mensah, Javier Bernal, and Eddy Thorpe.