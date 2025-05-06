Adam Cole Explains Etymology Of AEW Faction Paragon

AEW TNT Champion Adam Cole has explained the reason why he, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong now go by the name Paragon and detailed their goals for the future.

The trio recently split from the Undisputed Kingdom and began calling themselves the Paragon, with Cole explaining the reasoning and the motto behind the new name, during his recent appearance on "ComicBook Nation."

"So, the Paragon, obviously, what it means is you're the elite of the elite. You're the best of the best. So, I feel like in so many different ways that name fits me, Kyle, and Roddy so, so well. You know, we are going in a new direction here within AEW, and I really do feel — and I think Kyle and Roddy would say this as well, I don't mean to speak for them, but I'm pretty sure this is how they feel as well — but with all three of us together, we just bring out the best in one another. Me, Roddy, and Kyle have the exact same goal that we've had anywhere we've wrestled, and that is to take over and be a champion and kind of run the show, and that certainly is the plan," he said.

Cole explained that winning the TNT Championship was the first step in that direction and wants the group to win more titles. While talking about their ongoing feud with FTR, he lavished praise on them, stating that they are one of the best tag teams of all time. He believes that FTR's heel turn delivered a statement of sorts and hopes that they can do the same with the matches that they put in the ring, their new name, as well as the titles that they win.

Cole, O'Reilly, and Strong were previously called The Undisputed Era during their time in WWE and later Undisputed Kingdom when they merged with The Kingdom, which consists of Mike Bennett and Matt Taven.