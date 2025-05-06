Karrion Kross Reveals Injury He Suffered In WWE Raw Match With AJ Styles

Last month, WWE star Karrion Kross turned heads by cutting a promo that saw him airing frustrations over how he's been utilized on TV. The outburst came after Kross wrestled AJ Styles on "WWE Raw" but was left without a match on WWE WrestleMania 41, though he did get involved in Styles' bout. Additionally, Kross wrestled on "WWE SmackDown" and at GCW's Bloodsport show that same week leading up to WrestleMania.

As it turns out, Kross was dealing with a ruptured eardrum at the time, suffered in the match against Styles. The wrestler revealed the news in a recent vlog/documentary posted to YouTube, showing his trip to the doctor, which included some complications. In the middle of the procedure on his ear, Kross passed out due to pain, and the video shows medical personnel working to make the wrestler as comfortable as possible after he awoke.

The procedure was evidently a success. Days later, Kross wrestled at Bloodsport and "SmackDown" before making his WrestleMania appearance, finally followed by the promo during the WrestleMania recap show. What Kross said was reportedly approved by WWE management, but the segment included the wrestler using explicit language to vent his anger over not being used more.

It was reported that Kross was set to receive some new opportunities in WWE, and he appears to have a prominent opponent in his future. Last night on "Raw," Kross appeared alongside his wife, Scarlett, and cut a promo calling out Sami Zayn. Additionally, the wrestler referred to the name he used prior to joining WWE, Killer Kross, hinting at a darker side to his current persona.