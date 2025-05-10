AEW's Will Ospreay Thinks This Luchador Would Be Great To Wrestle In Mexico

In a month's time, AEW's Will Ospreay can finally say he's wrestled everywhere, as he's expected to be a big part of AEW Grand Slam Mexico out of CMLL's famed home base, Arena Mexico. The Owen Hart Cup finalist has been heavily featured on advertising for the event, and already there's been plenty of speculation regarding who Ospreay could be getting in the ring with.

In an interview with "Q101," Ospreay was asked which luchador he'd like to face at Grand Slam Mexico. Ospreay ultimately gave two answers, those he seemed to be leaning more towards his second answer, a luchador who he previously shared the ring with during a Casino Gauntlet match.

"[Mascara] Dorada might be a cool one," Ospreay said. "I think that would be good. Mistico's always great as well, just because he's an icon in Mexico. He's like super, super famous. I feel like I would love to experience that."

The chance to wrestle Mistico or Dorada isn't the only reason Ospreay is excited to finally check wrestling in Mexico off his bucket list.

"There's a small list of people that have worked Tokyo Dome, Wembley Stadium, Madison Square Garden, and Arena Mexico...and now I get to be one of those guys on that list, which is such an honor," Ospreay said. "And I'm dead excited. It's been a long time coming.

"But the one thing that I am going to ask is I need someone of a high standard in CMLL to take me to go and get some proper tacos. I am so freakin' excited. I cannot tell you how excited I am for Mexican food. I love Mexican food so much, and to actually get authentic tacos is going to be one of the greatest things that I do in my wrestling career."

