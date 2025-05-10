Whatever Happened To WWE's Al Snow?

Al Snow is perhaps best known for his run in WWE during the "Attitude Era," when the wrestler often carried around a mannequin head, named Head, which he spoke to. Though he hasn't appeared on WWE TV for years, Snow has maintained an important place in the industry and has even kept himself in the spotlight with a streaming series focused on his current venture.

Before his late 1990s WWE run, Snow started his career like most other wrestlers of the era, as a journeyman learning his craft across the independent scene. Throughout the 1980s and into the 90s, Snow traveled around the United States from promotion to promotion, eventually leading to a WWE contract offer in 1995. After accepting the job, Snow tried a few different characters on TV, but nothing seemed to stick, and he was released in 1997.

After that, Snow found himself in Paul Heyman's ECW, where he had spent a little time before. It was here that Snow came up with the idea to carry around Head, and his popularity started to take off in a way it hadn't before. WWE soon decided to bring Snow back.

When he rejoined WWE, Snow brought Head along with him. This time around, perhaps because of the gimmick, the wrestler was winning over crowds. While not necessarily one of the company's top stars, Snow continued to find success in WWE over the next decade, including six reigns with the Hardcore Championship as well as one tag title run alongside close friend Mick Foley.