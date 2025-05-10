Whatever Happened To WWE's Al Snow?
Al Snow is perhaps best known for his run in WWE during the "Attitude Era," when the wrestler often carried around a mannequin head, named Head, which he spoke to. Though he hasn't appeared on WWE TV for years, Snow has maintained an important place in the industry and has even kept himself in the spotlight with a streaming series focused on his current venture.
Before his late 1990s WWE run, Snow started his career like most other wrestlers of the era, as a journeyman learning his craft across the independent scene. Throughout the 1980s and into the 90s, Snow traveled around the United States from promotion to promotion, eventually leading to a WWE contract offer in 1995. After accepting the job, Snow tried a few different characters on TV, but nothing seemed to stick, and he was released in 1997.
After that, Snow found himself in Paul Heyman's ECW, where he had spent a little time before. It was here that Snow came up with the idea to carry around Head, and his popularity started to take off in a way it hadn't before. WWE soon decided to bring Snow back.
When he rejoined WWE, Snow brought Head along with him. This time around, perhaps because of the gimmick, the wrestler was winning over crowds. While not necessarily one of the company's top stars, Snow continued to find success in WWE over the next decade, including six reigns with the Hardcore Championship as well as one tag title run alongside close friend Mick Foley.
Al Snow Steps Into The Role Of Trainer
Though he maintained a role on TV for years, Snow's in-ring career slowly wound down over the course of the 2000s. He'd continue to serve an important role within WWE, however. In 2007, the company assigned Snow to be the head trainer of Ohio Valley Wrestling, its developmental territory at the time.
During his initial run with OVW, Snow was responsible for teaching wrestlers such as Cody Rhodes, Shawn Spears, and Aron Stevens (AKA Damien Sandow). However, Snow's tenure there would be brief. After about a year with Snow as head trainer, WWE ended its relationship with OVW as it focused its developmental efforts in-house. This resulted in Snow leaving the promotion, and he soon began working as an agent and onscreen talent in TNA.
His days of training the next generation of pro wrestlers were far from over, though. Snow opened up his own training school in 2015, and he followed that up by purchasing OVW in 2018. He later sold the promotion to keep it in operation, but Snow still maintains his position as booker and head trainer.
He and the promotion were featured in a 2023 Netflix series called "Wrestlers," which documented Snow's attempt to book a successful tour and pay-per-view for OVW. Additionally, Snow has continued to wrestle from time to time, with his most recent match taking place in April 2025.