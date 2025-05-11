How Matt Hardy Wishes WWE WrestleMania 41 Main Event Would Have Gone

In the WWE WrestleMania 41 night two main event, rapper Travis Scott pulled out the referee out of the ring to prevent Cody Rhodes from pinning John Cena. Rhodes then laid out Scott with a Cross Rhodes before taking a low blow and a title belt shot to the head from Cena — a pair of moves that secured victory for the now 17-time world champion. For former WWE star Matt Hardy, this Undisputed WWE Championship finish may have fared better with a slightly different sequence of events.

"What I would have personally liked to have seen is something where they end up doing the spot where once again Cody had already had a visual pinfall and now there's another one," Hardy said "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy." "There's another pinfall after Cross Rhodes [on Cena] and there's a one, two [count] and Travis Scott pulls out the ref, which is a spot that did happen in the match. [He] pulls out the ref and the ref is supposedly knocked out.

"Maybe [Scott] gets up on the apron like he's going to come [in the ring]. Cody goes after him, then he chases him around the ring. [Cody] comes back in and now John has gotten back up and John has the title. Now John swings [the title], Cody catches it, and they're fighting back and forth back.'

In the main event's actual finish, Rhodes teased the idea of striking Cena with the championship belt, but ultimately opted not to, allowing Cena hit the aforementioned low blow. Instead of Rhodes showing "sympathy" to a heel Cena, Hardy would have liked to see Scott smack Rhodes just enough that it caused him to drop the championship. From there, Hardy says Rhodes could have leveled Scott with the Cross Rhodes in return, then be on the receiving end of the matching-winning title belt hit from Cena.

