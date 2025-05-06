WWE's Randy Orton Passes 'Legend Killer' Moniker To Young NBA Star After Series Win

Having defeated a number of icons in his early career, Randy Orton became known as "The Legend Killer" in the professional wrestling world. After seeing another impressive athletic display, it seems that Orton is now forwarding that moniker to a rising star in the National Basketball Association.

Over on X, Orton shared an artwork of himself passing a "Legend Killer" necklace to Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards, age 23. Last week, Edwards and the Timberwolves bested the Los Angeles Lakers, led by veteran Lebron James, in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs by a series final of 4-1. Last year, the Timberwolves notably eliminated Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns and Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets to reach the Western Conference finals.

Looking ahead, Edwards and the Timberwolves will take on the Golden State Warriors, including Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, in their conference semifinals. That game will emanate from the Target Center in Minneapolis later tonight, airing on TNT.

Orton's run as the "Legend Killer" began in 2003, with memorably victories over Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, The Undertaker, and even his own mentor from Evolution, Ric Flair. In the present day, Orton is now a legend himself, with 14 world championships to his name. Looking ahead, he has the chance to add a 15th to his resume when he challenges former rival John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE Backlash on May 10. Cena began his record-breaking 17th world title reign in WWE by defeating Cody Rhodes, Orton's former protege, at WrestleMania 41.