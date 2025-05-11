Will Ospreay Calls It A 'Huge Honor' To Share The Ring With This Fellow AEW Star

Since coming aboard as a full-time AEW roster member, Will Ospreay has had memorable pay-per-view clashes with the likes of Bryan Danielson, Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, and PAC. According to Ospreay, the latter is a particularly special opponent.

"I will happily say, wholeheartedly, that PAC was like the bridge for a lot of us British wrestlers to be able to go over to Japan and to make a living and to become exports in our country," Ospreay recently told "Q101." "A lot of people would obviously say people like Dynamite Kid was that guy, but then in our generation of the British boom on the independent scene, we all look towards people like PAC and Fergal Devitt [also known as Finn Balor] who was able to go and make a name in Japan.

"So anytime that I got to wrestle PAC, it was always a huge honor and such a pleasure just because he is without a doubt one of the best wrestlers in the world," he continued. "I feel [he] gets slept on quite a lot."

The latest singles bout between Ospreay and PAC took place last September at AEW All Out, with the former successfully defending the AEW International Championship. For Ospreay, he also aimed to show how much the hybrid style of professional wrestling had evolved. Prior to that, "The Aerial Assassin" and "The Bastard" also faced off one-on-one at Revolution Pro Wrestling's High Stakes event in 2019. In this case, PAC and Ospreay reached a time limit draw after battling for 30 minutes. Currently, PAC is sidelined with what is believed to be an ankle injury.

