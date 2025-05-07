New AEW Star Josh Alexander Assesses His Place In The Locker Room

Former TNA star Josh Alexander is now an official member of the AEW roster, and the wrestler wasted no time getting comfortable onscreen, quickly becoming a member of The Don Callis Family. Behind the scenes, though, it seems Alexander is still settling in. The performer was asked to compare the backstage environments in AEW and TNA during a recent appearance on "Busted Open," and he suggested it would take some time for him to get used to the change.

"It's way bigger. There's way more people, there's way more pieces moving around at all times," Alexander said. "I was [in TNA] for a long time. I got to know everybody pretty intimately behind the scenes and work with everybody a lot. So coming in here, I'm a fresh face. I'm the new guy in the locker room, so I'm the one with ... something to prove."

Some might be familiar with his work through watching him wrestle in TNA, but Alexander believes it'll take time for everyone to get to know him in the ring. He also doesn't want to assume anyone has seen his previous performances, whether that means fans or other wrestlers, so Alexander is currently out to show everyone what he can do.

Alexander made his AEW debut last month, appearing as the surprise opponent for "Hangman" Adam Page in the first round of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup tournament. Though he fell short against Page, Alexander then immediately joined up with Callis and got some revenge on the cowboy. Since that point, Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita have picked up a pair of wins as a tag team, and Alexander recently went to a 15-minute time limit draw against Brody King on an episode of "AEW Collision."

