This Star Owns The Fastest Women's Triple Crown Championship Journey In WWE History

Over the last decade, Asuka has become one of the most accomplished wrestlers on the WWE roster, racking up title after title across different brands and divisions. While she isn't the only woman to become a Triple Crown Champion in WWE, Asuka did it faster than anyone else.

Even before she claimed that major accolade, Asuka was already off to a strong start in WWE. She signed with the promotion in 2015 and, beginning in October of that year, Asuka kicked off a winning streak that would take her through the entirety of her NXT run and surpass that of Goldberg. Asuka wasn't defeated in WWE until April 2018, at WWE WrestleMania 34. For much of that year, following the end of her streak, Asuka chased after the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. In December 2018, she finally reached that goal, capturing the title in a TLC match that involved Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, along with some timely interference from Ronda Rousey.

Asuka followed that up by winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship along with Kairi Sane in October 2019. Together as the Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Sane held the title for roughly six months before dropping it at WWE WrestleMania 36. After that, Asuka restarted her search for singles gold, and it wouldn't take long before she found success. However, it didn't come in a traditional title match.