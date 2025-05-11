This Star Owns The Fastest Women's Triple Crown Championship Journey In WWE History
Over the last decade, Asuka has become one of the most accomplished wrestlers on the WWE roster, racking up title after title across different brands and divisions. While she isn't the only woman to become a Triple Crown Champion in WWE, Asuka did it faster than anyone else.
Even before she claimed that major accolade, Asuka was already off to a strong start in WWE. She signed with the promotion in 2015 and, beginning in October of that year, Asuka kicked off a winning streak that would take her through the entirety of her NXT run and surpass that of Goldberg. Asuka wasn't defeated in WWE until April 2018, at WWE WrestleMania 34. For much of that year, following the end of her streak, Asuka chased after the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. In December 2018, she finally reached that goal, capturing the title in a TLC match that involved Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, along with some timely interference from Ronda Rousey.
Asuka followed that up by winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship along with Kairi Sane in October 2019. Together as the Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Sane held the title for roughly six months before dropping it at WWE WrestleMania 36. After that, Asuka restarted her search for singles gold, and it wouldn't take long before she found success. However, it didn't come in a traditional title match.
Asuka Captures Her Triple Crown Championship In Unusual Fashion
Not long after WrestleMania 36, Asuka was booked to take part in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This was during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and WWE was still figuring out the best way to format its schedule. As a result, the two titular ladder matches were filmed nearly a month before the special took place, and everything apart from the Money in the Bank matches were live.
Asuka successfully won the Money in the Bank ladder match, but something happened afterwards that the company didn't foresee. WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch was forced to vacate the title after discovering that she was pregnant. As part of her announcement, which took place the night after the Money in the Bank broadcast, Lynch revealed that Asuka would automatically become the new champion after winning the briefcase.
As a result, Asuka became WWE's third Women's Triple Crown Champion, despite having won the match almost a month prior and under very different circumstances. In the span of about one year and three months, Asuka achieved something that only a select few women have been able to accomplish.
In the years since, Asuka has continued to find success in WWE, despite dealing with several injuries along the way. Most recently, Asuka was forced to miss a considerable amount of time in 2024 and 2025 due to a knee injury.