Former WWE Champion Big E Announces Engagement To Target Of New Day Heel Turn Promo

Former WWE Champion Big E is officially engaged.

In April 2024, the 39-year-old started dating Kris Yim, who is the real-life sister of WWE star Mia Yim, and on Monday, May 5, he took to Instagram to share several photos with his new fiance at dinner, a custom menu created for their special evening and a close-up of the engagement ring.

"I can't wait to be your husband, @krisyim. Thank you, @lastsuppersociety, for making this day perfect."

Big E has been out of action since March 2022 after suffering a severe neck injury during an episode of "WWE SmackDown." However, according to the two-time Intercontinental Champion, his relationship with Yim may have never been possible if he was healthy. "If I hadn't been out with my broken neck? I probably would have been too busy to make it happen. Instead, it's like it all just fell into place," he said on "The Player's Tribune."

Big E also revealed that his first date with Yim occurred last December during the premiere of Montez Ford's and Bianca Belair's Hulu show "Love & WWE." Following the event, Big E detailed his feelings about Yim after going out with her for the first time. "I just felt an energy with Kristen I'd never felt before," he explained. "For me, there was only one other person in the room that night. And what's crazy is, I knew I wanted to see her more after that."

The last time Big E was featured on WWE's weekly programming was during The New Day's tenth anniversary celebration five months ago, where his former best friends Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods shockingly turned heel and kicked him out of the group. However, it seems like Big E is doing better without The New Day now that he will be looking forward to tying the knot with Yim in the near future.