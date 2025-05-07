JBL Assesses Seeming Tension Between 'Alpha Males' The Rock & Triple H In WWE

The fury over the end of WrestleMania 41 may have finally calmed down, but speculation regarding The Rock and Triple H's relationship hasn't. Ever since Rock explained his WrestleMania absence on "The Pat McAfee Show," while also saying he'd have done some of the WrestleMania build differently, some have wondered if there was a bit of a riff between Rock and Triple H, similar to their wrestling days.

On last week's "Something to Wrestle," Conrad Thompson and JBL discussed the possibility, and the WWE Hall of Famer didn't flat out dismiss the idea that there could be legit heat between Rock and Triple H.

"I think...obviously, you've got two huge alpha males that could be posturing for position," JBL said. "I think that certainly is reasonable, and it happens in every corporate board room in the world, not just in America, but in the world. I think that's normal...if that's what's happening. I have no idea if that's what's happening. They're saying the right things, you're seeing a couple of omissions there that seem suspicious."

At the same time, JBL admitted if he had to guess what was going on, he would say the issues between Rock and Triple H are a work.

"The easiest time to work people is when you're shooting with them," JBL said. "Because also, they feel like, all of a sudden...you're letting them on the inside. You're letting them all inside. Then you say something that just...they go 'Hey man...they really don't like each other.' And all of a sudden, this is going to end up in this corporate war that culminates, maybe at Survivor Series or something. Who knows? And that will be a shoot.' So yeah, I think it could be the second one. I don't know that. I have no inside information."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription