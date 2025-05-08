Bully Ray Will Give These WWE Stars A Chance To Generate 'Legit Heat' In Storyline

WWE legend Bully Ray has analyzed the storyline between Becky Lynch and WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and explained why he will give the feud more time.

Ray assessed the feud between Lynch and Valkyria on "Busted Open," and stated that the former — despite being the heel — is getting just a few boos. He is eager to see if she can generate more heat as the story builds on.

"I'm going to give this a chance, just like I give everything else a chance, and see if Becky can bottle genuine, real heat, and be hated," said Ray. "I think Lyra has done a fantastic job the past two weeks. When I saw Becky and Lyra, especially last night with the verbiage they were exchanging, I thought of two other people immediately [Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton]."

While comparing their feud with Flair and Stratton — another rivalry between an experienced star and an upstart wrestler — the WWE Hall of Famer feels Valkyria is able to rise to the occasion in the ring and on the mic, which he feels Stratton was unable to do. This, he thinks, is a good reason why he feels the Valkyria-Lynch feud will be a success over the Flair-Stratton one.

"Lyra was able to step up to the plate on the mic and she can step up to the plate and challenge in the ring. With Tiffany, we didn't see her step up to the plate on the microphone and in the ring, Charlotte had to really knock it down a couple of matches."

He thinks that WWE tried to hard to make fans love Stratton by making Flair an even bigger heel, which he feels didn't do Stratton "any favors" as he believes fans have to love a babyface because they're invested in them. Valkyria and Lynch will battle it out at this weekend's Backlash PLE, where the former's title will be on the line.