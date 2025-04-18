The Story So Far: Tiffany Stratton Vs. Charlotte Flair At WWE WrestleMania 41

One of WrestleMania 41's most-talked about feuds caught fire within recent weeks due to its competitors trading personal barbs on the microphone when a promo segment went off-script and turned into what those backstage in WWE called a "wreck." When WWE Women's World Champion Tiffany Stratton defends her gold against Charlotte Flair on night one of WrestleMania weekend, sparks are bound to fly, as the women have reportedly had issues with each other for weeks, prior to when things turned personal on "WWE SmackDown."

Stratton came to hold the gold after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on the January 3 episode of "WWE SmackDown" on then-champion Nia Jax. When Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship, Flair was still on the shelf after suffering a serious knee injury on an episode of "SmackDown" back in December 2023. Flair was out of action the entirety of 2024 after tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus, but was announced for the Women's Royal Rumble this year ahead of the event. "The Queen" entered the match at #27 and eliminated four women on her way to victory.

Flair didn't choose to go after Stratton and the WWE Women's Championship immediately, however. She appeared on "WWE Raw" for a face-off with Rhea Ripley, who was Women's World Champion at the time, and stopped by "WWE NXT" to scout the competition there. Finally, on February 14 just after Stratton had successfully defended her title against Jax, but was laid out by Candice LeRae with a steel chair, Flair came out from the back and seated herself in the ring and mocked Stratton before telling her "The Queen" would see her at WrestleMania.