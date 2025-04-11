Charlotte Flair Makes Joking Apology To Fans After Off-Script WWE SmackDown Segment

WWE star Charlotte Flair has addressed last week's controversial segment with Tiffany Stratton on "WWE SmackDown" for the first time, and attacked the Chicago crowd.

Flair and Stratton went off-script last week, with both stars bringing each other's personal lives into the mix, which seems to have ruffled a few feathers behind the scenes. "The Queen" made a post on X that seemed like it was leading to an apology, but instead, she turned on the crowd in a classic heel move.

"After being blindsided by my personal trauma on live television, my character said something on-air that was not true, and I'd like to take this opportunity to clear the air. I should have NEVER called the Chicago fans smart. I sincerely apologize," Flair said.

The Chicago crowd booed Flair heavily during the show, which forced her to even address them during her promo, which was reportedly unplanned. WWE legend Bully Ray believes that the fans at the arena got under Flair's skin, which caused her to deviate from the original plan for the segment.

There have been a few backstage reports about the segment since last week's "SmackDown," with reports confirming that what played out in the ring was not the original plan and that WWE was not pleased with the direction the segment went in. A recent update on the segment has disclosed that WWE is set to continue in the same creative direction as before for Stratton and Flair's storyline and that those backstage aren't worried about the two trading personal insults. The report also added that neither star knows who will win, and that WWE has stuck to its guns regarding who the winner will be. Stratton and Flair are likely to face each other on night 1 of WrestleMania 41, April 19, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.