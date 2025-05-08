Tommy Dreamer Reacts To The TNA Title Being Defended At A WWE Event

TNA Wrestling's Tommy Dreamer has given his opinion on the TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry defending his title on a WWE PLE.

At the upcoming NXT Battleground PLE, Hendry will put his title on the line against Trick Williams, which will be the first time at TNA title will be defended on WWE television. Dreamer, who has been a part of both TNA and WWE, has detailed the significance of the match.

"Yeah, a lot of moving parts to this. History is one. Ava making the match; Joe Hendry, a little bit surprised, with him and Trick have been having their issues," he said on "Busted Open." "All this stuff going back and forth, it will be an interesting few weeks between WWE and TNA."

Dreamer also mentioned the former Elias' return to WWE when he appeared on this week's "NXT," with his return getting what Dreamer calls "the pop of pops." "A lot of stuff going on. Hey, man, you could only do something first and making history and history will be made at Battleground with Joe Hendry putting up his world title against Trick Williams," he added.

The match is possible because of TNA Wrestling and WWE's ongoing relationship, which has seen wrestlers from both promotions featuring in each other's shows. Hendry has appeared in quite a few WWE shows lately, which include this year's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. But, Battleground will be the first time that Hendry and Williams will clash in a singles match.

Two other matches have so far been confirmed for Battleground, which will be held on May 25, 2025. NXT Champion Oba Femi, who won the title from Williams in January, will defend his title against Myles Borne, while former TNA Wrestling star Jordynne Grace will challenge NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer.