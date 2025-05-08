Becky Lynch Rejects Hulk Hogan Comparison, Calls WWE Hall Of Famer A 'Scummy Person'

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was once a beloved figure in pro wrestling, but he no longer garners the respect of the fans or his peers in the industry, with WWE star Becky Lynch the latest to take a shot at him.

Hogan, who has been lambasted for his racism and his support of certain political figures — as well as his lying — is seemingly not liked by Lynch. During her recent appearance on "Raw Recap," she was asked about her feelings on being compared to Hogan after her recent return and replacing Bayley at WrestleMania 41. Many fans on social media began to call her "Becky Hogan," a name which has irked the Irish star.

"I am the bad guy? All I've done is be lovely to some people — like a few people, like Lyra. Do you remember when she beat me, she won the 'NXT' Women's title ... she beat me — quick roll-up, it wasn't a definitive win. Do you know what I did afterwards — 'cause I'm such a great person? [I] raised her hand because I'm that kind of person," she said.

Lynch highlighted how she is unselfish and a nice person, listing the numerous injuries she has sustained due to everything she has given to pro wrestling, to emphasize that she doesn't deserve the criticism and comparisons with Hogan, whom she called a "scummy" man.

"And these people [fans] go around and compare me to this scummy person on earth? After I've everything I've done — after everything I've done for them?" asked Lynch.

The former women's champion believes wholeheartedly that she hasn't done anything wrong, while also claiming to have "changed the game" and helped grow women's wrestling. Lynch's latest heel persona emerged after she turned on her compatriot and tag team partner Lyra Valkyria, after the duo lost the WWE Women's Tag Team titles on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania.