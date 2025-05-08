Rikishi Calls For Female Version Of WWE's Bloodline, Names Stars To Form It

After several years of dominating the WWE hierarchy, the Bloodline is now on the backburner, with Roman Reigns, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso breaking away from the stable, while US Champion Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga keep it alive in the midcard. Still, there's always a chance that the unit could rise up again, and one legacy member of the Bloodline wonders if it could do so as a group made of women's wrestlers.

On last week's edition of "Off the Top," WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi endorsed the idea of female Bloodline stable.

"Why not?" Rikishi said. "Why not? It hasn't been formed. It's always been surfacing here and there. But I think...I think it's good for business. I think it's good, because, you know the Bloodline isn't only men in the family. We've got females in this family, females that can work, females that can draw, females that can carry the ball, you know what I mean?"

Rikishi noted that recent interactions onscreen by Nia Jax and his daughter-in-law Naomi could be a precursor to the group being formed. As for who could join Jax and Naomi in the stable, Rikishi named two other performers, one of whom has largely left wrestling behind, and another that hasn't been seen in quite some time.

"I think Ava," Rikishi said. "Why not? Tamina can come in, play her part there. There's so many. I mean, I've got nieces and nephews that are in training right now...But, you know, we've got a lot of men Bloodline already. But yes, it would be nice. Those would be the four, I feel, would be Nia Jax, Ava, Tamina, and Naomi."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription