Zach Gowen Comments On AEW Debut, First National TV Showing Since 2003 WWE SmackDown

Former WWE star Zach Gowen discussed his appearance on this week's "AEW Collision," marking his first TV appearance in two decades.

Gowen was in the audience for this past week's "Collision," where he had a brief segment with the now-notorious Ricochet. Following his appearance, Gowen expressed gratitude to wrestling fans for recognizing him after all these years, while also declaring that he still has love for pro wrestling.

"I haven't been on a national tv wrestling program in 22 years. Thank you to those that remembered me!!! I haven't forgotten about yall either. The magic of professional wrestling is still very much alive in my soul and I'm so grateful I get to share that once again 🙏" said Gowen.

I haven't been on a national tv wrestling program in 22 years. Thank you to those that remembered me!!! I haven't forgotten about yall either. The magic of professional wrestling is still very much alive in my soul and I'm so grateful I get to share that once again 🙏 — Zach Gowen (@ZachGowen) May 9, 2025

Gowen was watching the action unfold from the audience when Ricochet confronted and mocked him. Ricochet stated that he had been a fan of Gowen before ridiculing him and then attacked security when they tried to intervene. Ricochet attempted to cut the hair of one of the security personnel, which prompted Gowen to enter the ring. Gowen got some offense in before Ricochet struck his leg and took away his prosthetic limb like it was a war trophy. Ricochet's diatribe and attack on Gowen took place after he defeated Angelico in a singles match.

Gowen, who has previously wrestled in WWE, TNA Wrestling, and the original ROH, continues to wrestle in indie promotions, with his last match coming last year. Gowen will now have his in-ring debut in AEW next week on "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break," when he will face off against Ricochet.

The show will also see an AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe, which will take place in a steel cage match, while Adam Page and Will Ospreay will face off against Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita in a tag team match.