John Cena, Jacob Fatu Heavily Favored To Retain Titles In WWE Backlash Betting Odds

This Saturday will see the first WWE PLE since WrestleMania 41, Backlash, where the likely main event will be the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Randy Orton, with the odds favoring Cena to continue his 17th world title reign.

As per "Bet Online," Cena is the overwhelming favorite in his match against old rival Randy Orton, with odds of −5000 to +1000. Cena and Orton's current feud began on the "WWE Raw" after 'Mania, where "The Viper" snuck up against Cena and landed an RKO. Another star who won a title at WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio, is also expected to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta, with odds of −900 to +500 in Dominik's favor.

Jacob Fatu, who won his first singles title in WWE at "The Show of Shows," will defend his title against three stars — Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest. The odds are in his favor at −5000, followed by McIntyre at +600, Knight at +900, and Priest at +1200. The match will be Fatu's first title defence since he defeated Knight to win the title at WrestleMania 41.

Another title match that will take place at Backlash is a clash between two Irish stars, Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch, with the latter the favorite to defeat her compatriot and win the Women's Intercontinental Championship for the very first time, with odds of -400 to +250.

The final match, confirmed as of this writing, is the singles grudge match between former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and commentator and former football star Pat McAfee. The match, which will be McAfee's first singles match since WrestleMania 39 in 2023, appears to be leaning in Gunther's favor according to the bookies, with odds of −1000 to +550.