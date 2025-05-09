Tommy Dreamer: This AEW Star Improves Every Time, Has Liv Morgan Vibes

AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm has found nothing but success in her recent series of Eliminator Matches. Meanwhile, one of her opponents has attracted applause for their recent in-ring efforts. On "Busted Open After Dark," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer revealed that subject of applause as Penelope Ford, who returned to AEW television in October following a two-year absence from action.

"I will praise Penelope Ford again. Every time I watch her, that woman improves," Dreamer said. "I really, really enjoy her. She's giving me Liv Morgan vibes. She just needs to piece a couple of things together and that woman could be a mega star within the industry. Super athletic, just really has improved every single time I see her. I really enjoy watching her work.

"Her and Megan Bayne together are one thing, but if she ever turns on Megan Bayne, or if you see what Liv and Raquel [Rodriguez] are doing in WWE, it was kind of special," Dreamer continued. "Penelope Ford gives me those vibes. Also, her suplex on her tippy toes, the last person I see do that female-wise was Alicia Fox. That's how it's supposed to be done."

Since returning, Ford has become a regular fixture on AEW television, partly due to her alliance with the dominant force, Megan Bayne. On this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Ford faced Storm, Anna Jay, and Thunder Rosa in a four-way Elimination Match. Storm emerged victorious after interferences from Bayne and Harley Cameron. Similar to WWE's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Ford and Bayne have received some comparisons to the 1990s pairing of Shawn Michaels and Diesel, with Ford and Morgan reminiscent of Michaels, the smaller, scrappier performer.

