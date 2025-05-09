Bishop Dyer Saw Something Different From This AEW Star On Most Recent Dynamite

Since joining "Busted Open Radio" as a co-host, former WWE star Bishop Dyer has become a regular viewer of AEW. One performer who Dyer hadn't yet felt strongly connected to was 2025 Owen Hart Cup finalist "Hangman" Adam Page. However, after watching the latest "AEW Dynamite," Dyer offered an update.

"I loved the Hangman promo. I loved Ospreay coming out, saying the things he said," Dyer said. "I said a couple weeks ago, I just don't have a connection to Hangman, and I think last night started to really spark one with his promo. Now I'm finding out who he is, what he's about."

The segment, which opened Wednesday's "Dynamite," began with Page thanking the crowd for their support through thick and thin, as well as revealing that he was moving on from his vendetta against Swerve Strickland. Just as Page turned his attention to AEW Double or Nothing and the finals of the Owen Hart Cup, he was interrupted by his opponent, Will Ospreay.

After going back and forth about their upcoming match, Page and Ospreay were interrupted by The Don Callis Family, who have served as continuous antagonists for Ospreay since he joined AEW. The segment ended with Ospreay challenging the group to a tag team match against himself and Page, though there is still obvious tension between the two tournament finalists.

Dyer did have one problem with the opening of this week's "Dynamite," and it's that the first 20 minutes didn't include any physicality. The wrestler suggested that the interaction between Page, Ospreay, and Callis' faction should've turned violent to add some excitement into the show's opening minutes.

"Give me some action," Dyer continued. "Give me two seconds of Ospreay [and] Hangman working together. Bounce them out of the ring, we get that stare off between them, and now Don Callis talks."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.