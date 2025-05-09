Dave Meltzer Breaks Down Quarterly Financial Report From WWE Parent Company TKO

It appears things are looking up financially for TKO – the parent company of WWE and UFC – as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter announced that in its first quarter of 2025, the company saw $1,268,800,000 in revenue and $58,408,000 in profits. Some of these gains come from WWE's flagship programming shifting to different television networks and streaming platforms, including "WWE SmackDown" moving to the USA Network from FOX, "WWE NXT" leaving the USA Network to it's new home on the CW Network for the next five years, and it's historic shift of having "WWE Raw" move off of basic cable television and onto Netflix.

Compared to last year's first quarter reports, WWE saw a 23.6 percent increase in its revenue from $316.7 million to $391.5 million. For UFC, it went up from $313.0 million to $359.7 million, a 14.9 percent gain. Regarding losses, the combination of WWE/UFC went from $234.5 million (for allocating money for the Cung Le lawsuit) during the first quarter of 2024 to $165.2 million this year. There was also a decrease in operating costs by $38.0 million from last year due to corporate costs because of WWE and UFC duplicating more jobs and work.

Other important notes within WWE's profits include new media rights, production, and live events, which went from $221,107,000 to $251,635,000. Live events and hospitality also increased from last year's first quarter data from $50,192,000 to $76,329,000. Of course with new owners pushing for more sponsorships, WWE's marketing and sponsorships went from $13,815,000 to $25,577,000. With business booming in the right direction for WWE compared to last year, it appears because of the two-night combination of WrestleMania 41 and its Crown Jewel show, the promotion will have its largest quarterly revenue in history in the current quarter, according to Meltzer.