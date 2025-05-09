Bully Ray Lays Out How WWE's John Cena Could Actually 'Ruin' Wrestling At Backlash

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, who has proclaimed himself "The Last Real Champion," is on a mission to "ruin wrestling" and his next stop is WWE Backlash in St. Louis, Missouri. Cena will take on career-long rival Randy Orton in "The Viper's" hometown after the pair squared off in a war of words on "WWE SmackDown." WWE Hall of Famer and "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray said there's one thing Cena could do to really "ruin wrestling" on Saturday night – simply not show up.

"No show. Ruin it for everybody. Don't show up to St. Louis," he explained. "Randy Orton is in the middle of the ring, 'Ladies and gentlemen we regret to inform you that John Cena is not here to defend his championship.' And what is anybody going to do about it?"

He explained that no one would dare say anything to Cena, who could just pick up his phone and, in storyline, call Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. However, he said the more realistic way Cena can "ruin wrestling" at the premium live event is to get himself disqualified, a la Orton during their match at No Way Out in 2008. Another route is a thing he said heels do a lot, especially on house shows. Cena could roll out of the ring and not answer the 10 count on purpose.

"People would be booing their heads off," he said. "They would be so mad and all the heat would be on Cena. He just walks out... To the point where Randy can't even run after him because he's long gone. Then the bell rings... Cena walks back into the arena, so now you can hear the boos. Talk about ruining it for people."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.