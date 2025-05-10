What Blading Means In Pro Wrestling (And Who Has Banned It)

People unfamiliar with the industry often enjoy pointing out the fact that professional wrestling is "fake," but they may not be aware that there are many elements of the show that are more real than they might expect. When it comes to the use of blood in wrestling, while it is usually planned ahead of time, it's usually as real as can be. However, rather than being beaten to a pulp by their opponent, it's almost always the wrestler themselves who gets the blood moving, usually through a process called blading.

During the match, while working to make sure they aren't seen by the audience, the wrestler will grab a razor blade tucked away on their person or somewhere nearby and cut themselves with it, often on the forehead. That specific placement serves a few purposes. First, it results in an outpouring of blood across a wrestler's face, which then mixes with the wrestler's sweat to create a "crimson mask," as the industry calls it. This makes the blood clearly visible to the audience, both in the venue and (if the event is televised) those watching at home.

Additionally, the forehead cut ensures the wrestlers remain as safe as possible, as they won't be in danger of slicing open any primary veins. That's not to say that the cuts aren't deep, however — many older wrestlers, especially from bygone eras when blading was more common, bear intense scars at the top of their foreheads from the ritual, and some promotions today are trying to ban the practice entirely.