Eric Bischoff Comments On Recent WWE Departures, Advises Talent To Be 'Smart'

Last weekend, WWE released a number of talents from its main and developmental rosters, including Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Cora Jade, and Gigi Dolin. Additionally, the company opted not to renew the contract of former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi, which is reportedly set to expire later this spring or summer. On the "83 Weeks" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff offered his advice to the names affected by this and likely future waves of talent cuts.

"Somebody gets released, they want to let the world know that they're free and clear. They're really searching for a new gig, so it's to be expected. To a degree, it's understandable and encouraged. Ideally, you go about that without burning any bridges. I think that's a smart way to do it," Bischoff said. "Some people are really smart. Some people are really stupid, personalize it, and try to put heat on the company that let them loose."

"That's fine, you can do that," he continued. "Makes it tough to ever come back. It also is an indication, at least in my opinion, of what kind of person you are. Because if you're willing to bury the people that were paying you, then decided once they stopped paying you to bury them, guess what's probably going to happen at some point when I bring you on and have to make the decision to cut you?"

Following their release, stars previously working in "WWE NXT" have a 30-day non-compete clause. Meanwhile, those from the main roster inherit a 90-day time frame before they are officially considered free agents. Prior to last weekend, WWE let go of several talents in the month of February. Names hit by that wave, such as Blair Davenport, are now considered free agents.

