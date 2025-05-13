Speedball Mike Bailey Praises Former AEW Title Holder For Championing Promotion

Despite being currently titleless, "Speedball" Mike Bailey praises a peer of his for continuing to lead All Elite Wrestling. In fact, Bailey and the respective peer — Swerve Strickland — recently teamed up in a stacked trios match on "AEW Dynamite," which Bailey previewed ahead of time through an appearance on Busted Open Radio."

"I think Swerve, he is not the AEW Champion in literal terms, but he does champion the company very well," Bailey said of Strickland. "I think he exceeded expectations and performs on an absolutely amazing level week in and week out in AEW. But I think what he does for the company outside of AEW is especially commendable. The way he's brought pro wrestling to a lot of mainstream forms of media, and the way he does that is absolutely fantastic. I think he represents the company amazingly."

Last year, Strickland held the AEW World Championship from April until August, with his reign coming to an end at the hands of "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson at AEW All In London. Last month, Strickland earned an opportunity to regain the title by challenging the current titleholder, and Death Riders leader, Jon Moxley at AEW Dynasty. Unfortunately for him, an unexpected return and attack from The Young Bucks prevented him from doing so.

In the weeks following, Strickland has aligned with the likes of Bailey, Mark Briscoe, and The Opps with the aim of weakening The Elite and the Death Riders. Last week, Bailey, Briscoe, and Strickland took on The Young Bucks and Ricochet, with the latter trio emerging victorious, courtesy of a roll-up on Strickland.

