AEW Collision TV Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/8/2025

Last week's "AEW Collision," which was pre-empted to Thursday night, saw an increase in overall average viewership and key demographic ratings.

The May 8, 2025, edition of "Collision" drew an average viewership of 382,000, which is a 12 percent gain from the previous week's 341,000 viewers, according to "Programming Insider." This number, though, was 16 percent lower than the trailing four-week average of 455,000 viewers. The NBA playoff game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves topped the viewership charts for Thursday night as an average of 4,537,000 viewers tuned in for the match, while the Stanley Cup game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals ranked second with 1,433,000 viewers.

The key demographic ratings for "Collision" also grew, with a rating of 0.09 compared to the 0.06 rating for the May 3 edition of the show. While that represents a growth from the previous week, it's less than the trailing four-week average of 0.12. "Collision," as per "WrestleNomics," was ninth in the key demographic ratings for the night on cable.

"Collision" was held at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, and was broadcast live, a day after "AEW Dynamite" took place in the same venue. The show featured a match between Ricochet and Angelico, which the former won and later attacked former WWE star Zach Gowen, whom he will face this coming week. Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale renewed their feud, while the main event featured a singles match between Daniel Garcia and Dax Harwood, which ended in quite a chaotic way.

This week's "Collision," which will be the Beach Break special, will return to its usual Saturday timeslot and will be taped in Chicago.