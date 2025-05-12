Bayley Posts Cagey Photo With Released WWE Stars: 'These Contracts Are Forever'

Earlier this month, weeks after WWE WrestleMania 41, the company made its latest wave of cuts to the roster, and nearly 20 wrestlers were released from their contracts early. Following those releases, WWE star Bayley took a group of the affected performers out to dinner and posted a public message reaffirming their friendship on social media platform X.

these contracts are forever 👭🏽👭🏻👩🏽‍🤝‍👩🏻👩🏽‍🤝‍👩🏻 pic.twitter.com/7if2FWpCxt — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 9, 2025

Bayley took care to not include any faces in the photo, making it impossible to determine who exactly was in attendance. Though it doesn't seem as though all of the released wrestlers were able to make it, the gesture was undoubtedly appreciated. Dakota Kai, Shotzi Blackheart, and Elayna Black (AKA Cora Jade) all shared their love for Bayley in the replies underneath her post

While the rest of the performers are in the non-compete period of their contracts with WWE, Blackheart is in a slightly different situation, as she was told by company officials that her contract wouldn't be renewed after it expires in several months. She'll be able to wrestle wherever she wants as soon as that contract is up. Everyone else will be free to work anywhere in either 30 or 90 days, depending on if they had a main roster or developmental deal.

As of today, Bayley hasn't been seen onscreen in WWE since an attack at the hands of Becky Lynch resulted in her being removed from WrestleMania. Bayley has been off TV selling the storyline assault, but she'll have solid cause for a feud against Lynch when she eventually makes her return.