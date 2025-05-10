Additional Details On Recent Wave Of WWE Departures

The general assumption of those stars who were released from the main roster boiled down to wanting to bring new people to television, and that those who were let go reached their peak of usage, and how far the company would go to continue using them, according to Meltzer's notes.

To the surprise of those internally, many did not see Dakota Kai's second release from the company coming. After being released the first time from WWE while part of the "NXT" roster in April of 2022, Kai made her thunderous return, alongside IYO SKY and Bayley as the trio known as Damage CTRL, three months later at SummerSlam. During her time with the group, she and SKY held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice. Based on one person's reaction, Kai still had use on a "micro level" on the main roster, but was never going to be used to the same capacity as megastars like Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Becky Lynch, or Liv Morgan, which they felt if she would have worked with Lynch or Morgan, it would have been a short-term thing. Unfortunately, Kai was seen as a talent who could put over top tier "NXT" stars making their way up on the main roster, with stars like former NXT Women's Champions Roxanne Perez and Giulia. In summary, those internally thought the salary Kai was being paid was not worth it to have her lose to people making their way up.

Another star who was enjoying their second run in the company, Braun Strowman, was another surprising name to see on the most recent roster cut. It's believed that Strowman's release was said to be a combination of things, including his high salary and injuries. Based on observations, some did not believe the former Universal Champion was moving well in the ring since coming back from a hamstring injury. In fact, one person behind the scenes mentioned to Meltzer that Strowman was hurt worse than most people realized. The last time the "Monster Among Men" was seen on WWE programming was in a tag team match with LA Knight against The New Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa on the WrestleMania 41 go-home edition of "WWE SmackDown" on April 18. Fatu and Strowman carried a well-renowned monstrous battle since the January 25 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.