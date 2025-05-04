AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm On Collision: 'I Am Here And I Am Queer'

With the Atlantic City crowd hanging on her every word, Storm made her way out of the ring and back up the ramp. "I could be over here," she said, excusing herself as she passed various bystanders. "I could be right here next to this man. I could be over here, excuse me. I could be right here with this lovely gentleman. I could be right here pretending to be asleep."

Eventually Storm made her way to a part of the building that opened onto the Atlantic City boardwalk, either intentionally or accidentally mispronouncing the word in the process.

"I'm gonna be right here on this bloody broadwalk [sic]," Storm cried. "And one thing I know is for sure: I will be ready! I will be sweaty! I am here and I am queer! And I will always be ... timeless!"

Storm's words are a minor tweak on the longtime LGBTQ+ activist phrase "We're here, we're queer," a phrase that has rarely, if ever, been expressed with sincerity on a wrestling show airing on TBS or any other national network. The phrasing also comes on the heels of a fresh wave of mass talent cuts by WWE — cuts that include several of Storm's former contemporaries, many of whom are known to be LGBTQ+. The cuts come as many fans are noticing a distinct right-wing trend in WWE as of late, a perception that will not be altered by the talent WWE chose to release. It should also be noted that Storm's declaration aired on TBS — not "Collision's" usual network — on an episode likely to see poor viewership numbers due to competition from an NBA Playoffs Game 7 between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets.