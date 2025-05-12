Former WWE & AEW Star Saraya Opens Up About Her Book, Says She Omitted A Relationship

This past March, Saraya released her first book, titled "Hell In Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives." A memoir focused on her career as a professional wrestler, the book also dives into much of the former AEW and WWE star's personal life. However, during a recent episode of her podcast "Rulebreakers," Saraya revealed that there were sections of the book that were cut for various reasons.

"A relationship didn't make the book, just because I feel like people would focus more on that relationship than the entirety of my book," Saraya said. "So I opted out of talking about it, for now."

Though Saraya didn't elaborate, her relationship with Alberto Del Rio was not covered in the memoir. However, that doesn't necessarily mean she isn't open to discussing it more in the future, as Saraya teased the possibility of writing another book. Along with a desire to include the things she had to cut the first time around, the wrestler stated that the debut book's ending is already outdated because of how much her life has changed in recent months.

Saraya seems optimistic about a second book, but she admitted that she struggled to get the first one out. Describing the process as "tedious," the performer explained that it took her more than two years to finish writing. Part of that was due to the difficulty she had digging into past trauma, as she had been taught not to be so open with her feelings.

"That's just how we were raised," Saraya continued. "And so writing the book — it puts you in a vulnerable position, you know what I mean? So it was very hard, it was definitely very hard, but I'm glad I did it. I'm very proud. It's like having my diary out there, though."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Rulebreakers With Saraya" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.