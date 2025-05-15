Shotzi Addresses Not Being Able To Play To Her Strengths During WWE Tenure

Earlier this month, Shotzi was among the wrestlers told that they were being let go by WWE. Before learning about the news, Shotzi posted an emotional promo to social media with a vastly different tone compared to how she'd been portrayed on TV. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Shotzi offered some insight into the response she received after the promo.

"I had so many coworkers texting me that [it] was the greatest promo that they've ever seen me cut," Shotzi said. "It was real. It was really how I felt. ... I feel like I hide myself behind being crazy and wild and ridiculous, and I just wanted to be real for once."

"Busted Open" co-host Bishop Dyer commended Shotzi for the promo, explaining that he and others connected with the vulnerability on display. Shotzi hinted that she intends to carry the intensity of that promo forward with her as she continues wrestling. As for her time in WWE, Shotzi wanted more of an opportunity to showcase what she could do on the mic.

"Honestly, promos [are] what got me into wrestling," Shotzi continued. "I never got to show that side of me, and I just wanted to put that out there and be like, 'Hey. You guys can not re-sign me, or you can get this.'"

Shotzi is technically not yet a free agent, as she's under contract with WWE until some point this summer. Once her contract expires, she's likely to draw interest from a range of promotions. Following her release, Shotzi's friend and podcast co-host Scarlett predicted that the next company to bring Shotzi onboard, give her a mic and provide her with a tank will reap the benefits.

