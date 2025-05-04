WWE Star: 'The Next Company To Hand Shotzi A Mic And A Tank Wins 2025 By Default'

After a near six-year stint, Shotzi will soon be exiting WWE as the company reportedly opted not to renew her contract with them. As of now, her post-WWE road is unclear. Wherever Shotzi ends up, though, WWE star Scarlett says she is guaranteed to be a huge asset.

"The next company to hand Shotzi a mic and a tank wins 2025 by default [green heart emoji]," Scarlett wrote on X. While their paths rarely crossed on WWE television, Scarlett and Shotzi have worked closely on non-wrestling projects, such as music and their paranormal investigation series titled "Chamber of Horrors." Shotzi has since assured that this series will not be affected by her WWE departure, as she is "still spooky."

The next company to hand Shotzi a mic and a tank wins 2025 by default 💚 https://t.co/jfVmjWLqf9 — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) May 3, 2025

Prior to WWE, Shotzi built her name on the independent wrestling circuit under the ring name of Shotzi Blackheart. Notably, Shotzi became a regular fixture in Shimmer, SHINE, and RISE Wrestling, the latter two of which resulted in championship wins for the "Ballsy Badass." In 2018, Shotzi began making appearances in EVOLVE, a promotion that had formed a working relationship with WWE. WWE later revived "EVOLVE" as a brand, with many developmental and WWE ID talents competing on it.

In the days leading up to the latest batch of WWE releases, Shotzi noted that whatever the future had in store for her, she and the redefined version of the "Ballsy Badass" were ready for it. She leaves WWE as a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and a winner in the 2023 Women's WarGames match. Her last match took place on "WWE Speed" in February as a part of the WWE Women's Speed Championship tournament.