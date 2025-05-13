Tony Khan Adds Top STARDOM Wrestler, New AEW Signee To Dynamite Beach Break Lineup

AEW CEO Tony Khan has announced a new match for the upcoming "AEW Dynamite Beach Break" featuring AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and three other stars in a four-way match.

Khan announced on social media that there will be an AEW Women's World Title Eliminator four-way match this Wednesday, where Toni Storm will face off against Skye Blue — who will wrestle in front of her hometown audience in Chicago — new AEW star Mina Shirakawa, and NJPW Strong Women's Champion AZM.

"Beach Break #AEWDynamite Chicago, IL 8pm ET/7pm CT THIS WEDNESDAY! Women's World Champion Timeless Toni Storm vs @MinaShirakawa vs Returning hometown hero @Skyebyee vs NEW NJPW Strong Women's Champion @azumikan1411 in a Women's World Title Eliminator 4-Way Fight, THIS WEDNESDAY!," said Khan.

The match will be the first time Shirakawa will wrestle in AEW ever since she left her previous promotion STARDOM to sign with AEW permanently. Shirakawa bid goodbye to the Japanese promotion last month, and reports earlier this week had confirmed that she would be on AEW television soon. The Japanese star last wrestled in AEW in December when she faced then AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May on "Dynamite." Shirakawa and Storm have history, with the two facing off against each other at last year's Forbidden Door, where the latter successfully defended her world title.

Meanwhile, AZM is coming off of an impressive win over Mercedes Mone at NJPW's Resurgence pay-per-view, which also featured Shirakawa. The 22-year-old has wrestled just once in AEW in her short career, which came last year on "Collision," where she too faced Storm in what was another AEW Women's World Title Eliminator match.

Aside from the four-way match, this week's "Dynamite Beach Break" will also feature a steel cage match between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Samoa Joe, while Adam Page and Will Ospreay will team up against The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander in a tag team match.