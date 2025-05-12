Major Update On Mina Shirakawa's AEW Future

Back in March 2025, Mina Shirakawa officially announced that she would be joining All Elite Wrestling in the near future, before wrapping up her five year run with STARDOM in Japan in the weeks that followed. Her final match for STARDOM took place over WrestleMania 41 weekend in April, and ever since, fans have wondered when the Japanese star would make her full transition to the United States and appear regularly on AEW television.

The answer to that question looks to have been answered, as Fightful Select have reported that Shirakawa is not only expected to appear on AEW programming imminently, but that she could even make an appearance in the coming weeks. Her last official appearance in AEW came at the Winter is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite" in December 2024, where she unsuccessfully challenged Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship. However, she was involved in the Wrestle Dynasty event in January 2025, facing AEW's Mercedes Mone, and made a cameo appearance on an episode of "ROH on HonorClub" in April 2025.

Fightful were also told that Shirakawa has impressed a number of AEW officials whenever she's been involved with the company, and that she is expected to get a big push when she does become a full-time member of the roster. Shirakawa has been in the United States very recently, competing at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Resurgence event on May 9 in Ontario, California, where she took part in a three way match for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship against fellow challenger AZM, and champion Mercedes Mone, which ended with AZM pinning Shirakawa to become the new champion. AEW's next event, the Beach Break edition of "Dynamite" takes place on May 14, will be the next possible place Shirakawa could show up, and with Double or Nothing not too far away, it seems fans won't have to wait too long to see her back in the company.