WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Credits Late ECW Star Sabu With This Harcore Staple

WWE legend Bully Ray has paid tribute to Sabu and the influence that he had on his career, particularly the Dudley Boyz's use of the table as a prop in matches.

Sabu recently passed away, and numerous stars in the pro wrestling business have recognized his contributions to the business, the latest being Bully Ray.

"I had said from day one — and I had mentioned yesterday on social media — when it has come to tables, myself and D-Von did not invent using tables. The guy that made tables famous is Sabu," said Ray on "Busted Open." "In 1993, I was wrestling my second or third match at a hotel in New York, at a hotel ballroom, and some guy named Sabu was in the main event, and I don't remember the finish of the match, I was all the way at the back of the ballroom watching, but I remember this guy going to the top rope and doing a moonsault after the match was over through a table."

Ray said that he, at first, didn't understand why Sabu did the move through the table, but later realized that the use of the table was to get him noticed and people talking.

"Sabu is the guy ... yes, we talk about Terry Funk and Ric Flair and the piledriver, but Sabu is the guy who truly introduced the use of tables into pro wrestling," he added.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that the Public Enemy, Dudley Boyz, and many of the stars on the ECW roster followed Sabu's use of the table in wrestling. While he and D-Von made it "cool" to use a table, he gave full credit to Sabu for influencing them to do it. He also added that the late star is the "original table master," and that they just followed in his footsteps.