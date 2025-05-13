Rikishi Assesses How Long Naomi & Jade Cargill's WWE Feud Will Go

Many assumed that the personal feud between Naomi and Jade Cargill would end at WrestleMania 41 following their match, where Cargill defeated Naomi. However, that has not been the case as the feud has continued after "The Show of Shows," and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has explained when he feels the rivalry will end.

Rikishi, while speaking on his "Off The Top" podcast, discussed his daughter-in-law Naomi's continuing story with Cargill, stating that the story will end when they have a brutal showdown and then make amends.

"I think it goes till it's damn over with. It's one of those things, like, I thought these girls would get out there and just finish it at WrestleMania, but obviously, you and I and everybody else is surprised and shocked that this thing is still going on," he said. "So, at the end of the day, these girls are going to have to work it out. I'm going to say what I said before WrestleMania — they're going to have to work it out until they're tired of beating the hell out of each other and then finally, hopefully, that day comes when they could both hug each other and just throw everything under the rug."

Since WrestleMania, Naomi has slowly sided with Nia Jax in her feud with Cargill, with the two teaming up against Tiffany Stratton and Cargill a few weeks ago on "SmackDown," while Naomi caused Cargill to lose a #1 Contenders' match against Jax on last week's show.

The feud between the two began after Naomi attacked Cargill, resulting in the latter being written off television, while Naomi partnered with Cargill's tag team partner, Bianca Belair, to win the tag team titles. Perhaps there's a possibility of Belair being introduced back into the storyline sometime in the future, which is why the feud has continued even after their match at WrestleMania.