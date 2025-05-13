Tommy Dreamer Tells Two Stories About Late ECW Star Sabu's Legendary Toughness

The wrestling world is still reeling from the unexpected death of ECW legend Sabu this past weekend, and many are attempting to cope via tributes and memories of Sabu during the height of his career in the 90s. That includes Tommy Dreamer, who on "Busted Open Radio" Monday morning got to share two stories illustrating Sabu's toughness. The first was Dreamer's recollections of Sabu missing a dive in a match against WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

"He shoots over Mick and he moonsaults the guard rail, dude, and it hits him right in the stomach and he bounced off like he just got the wind knocked out of him, how he didn't break every one of his ribs," Dreamer said. "And then he goes to the back 'Agh, I think I broke every one of my ribs. Agh, how was the match? Agh! Ok. Holy s**t did you see that?'"

Dreamer also talked about Sabu's infamous No Rope Barbed Wire match with Terry Funk in 1997, where Sabu won the ECW World Heavyweight Championship despite tearing his bicep. According to Dreamer, the notorious injury was as gruesome as its reputation suggests.

"He needed 147 stitches," Dreamer said. "He rips open his arm to the bone. The match continues and he just yells at the ref 'Get me tape! I need tape!' He tapes up his arm, has this insane, classic 'Born to be Wired' match with Terry Funk. Then in the back, we have to take the tape off and we were just opening the wound and me and the doctor and Beulah were literally holding his arm and he's trying to stitch it. And he's like 'I don't like needles; don't give me needles' and he's like 'Just go get Crazy Glue.'"

