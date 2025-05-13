WWE's Karrion Kross Sends Birthday Love To Wife Scarlett Bordeaux

Though he hasn't been a major part of the show since WWE WrestleMania 41, Karrion Kross continues to pop up as a supporting player on "WWE Raw," sowing dissent wherever he goes. Today, however, Kross is seemingly in a more cheerful mood, as he wished his wife Scarlett Bordeaux a happy birthday on social media platform X.

"Wishing my best friend the happiest birthday today," Kross wrote. "Without her, I would surely be in a mental asylum. And somehow I'd probably find her there anyways."

Along with four pictures showing the two of them together in various places across the world, Kross thanked his followers for subscribing to Bordeaux's latest project, a paranormal-themed YouTube channel with co-host Shotzi. It seems the channel will move forward despite Shotzi's WWE contract coming to an end in the near future.

Kross and Bordeaux have been married since April 2022 and began dating years before that. The two made their WWE debuts together in 2020, were both released the following year, and eventually rejoined the promotion as a duo in 2022. Kross and Bordeaux had been serving as the leaders of a faction called The Final Testament, but the rest of the group was released earlier this year.

Although Bordeaux teased the couple's possible departure from WWE late last month, neither she nor Kross were part of the wave of WWE releases that took place several weeks ago. A few days before the releases became public, a report emerged suggesting that Kross would become a larger presence on WWE TV, but he has remained in the background for the time being.