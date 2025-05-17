Drew McIntyre Names Former WWE Stars He'd Want On His Side In A Fight

One of the most common questions to pop up in professional wrestling interviews asks the subject to name a few fellow performers they'd like to have at their side in a bar fight. Appearing on the Juicy Darts YouTube channel, Drew McIntyre was the latest wrestler to be faced with the question, and he named a pair of very large men right off the bat.

"Brock [Lesnar], Meng," McIntyre said. "He's the nicest guy in the world, Haku. But he's, clearly from all the stories I've heard, a killer if you get on his bad side. ... He's so nice. I was thinking the whole time I've known him, growing up in my 20's especially, 'How's he the baddest man ever in wrestling? He's the nicest guy in the f***ing world.'"

Lesnar hasn't been used in WWE since his involvement in the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit was made public. Prior to that, Lesnar had maintained a reputation as a strong fighter, with successful stints in the UFC in addition to his pro wrestling career.

As for Haku, he's long been identified as one of the toughest people in the industry, with bar fights said to be a particular Haku specialty. According to the man himself, that was because he was eager to prove himself and spread his reputation, though he denied being as tough as people make him out to be.

In addition to Lesnar and Haku, McIntyre named UFC fighter and former WWE wrestler Cain Velasquez as another person he'd want on his side in a bar fight. In a controversial turn of events, Velasquez is currently serving time in prison for attempted murder after shooting someone accidentally while attempting to hit a man convicted of child sex abuse against his son.

