Speedball Mike Bailey Names AEW Star He Wants To Wrestle The Most

"Speedball" Mike Bailey has earned a reputation for being one of the most athletic stars on the AEW roster in a short time and is poised to face some of the best stars in the promotion. One legend that the former NJPW star is eager to face is the former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson.

Bailey recently spoke to "Busted Open" about his current run with AEW, and was asked about a few of his dream opponents in the company. The Canadian star stated that his dream opponent would be Danielson, who called time on his full-time career last year at WrestleDream.

"So, number 1 right now on that list — and it's a shame 'cause it might not be possible — but Bryan Danielson. I think he's one of the world's best professional wrestlers or the best professional wrestler in the world, and has been for a long time. [He] Has experience in all forms of professional wrestling," he said. "If that match is possible, that is one that I would really hope to happen."

Bailey, to emphasize how highly he rates Danielson, drew parallels between him and the late Eddie Guerrero, highlighting how Guerrero had success in Japan, Mexico, and on television, which Danielson also accomplished when he wrestled all over the world. Bailey recalled how Danielson was a world champion in England, in the indies, and recently on AEW television, which solidifies him as an all-time great in his eyes.

A match between Bailey and Danielson would light up any arena, owing to their incredible athleticism, but may not happen due to Danielson's current health. The former AEW World Champion has kept the door open for a return to AEW, but is happy being around his family and recuperating from the injuries that have taken a toll on his body.